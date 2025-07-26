Pitt Women's Basketball All-Time Starting Five
The Pittsburgh Panthers women's basketball team has a rich history that spans over a century. They began play during the 1914-1915 season and continued until 1926-1927 before being disbanded. However, the spirit of women's basketball was reinstated during the 1970-71 season. A significant step in their journey was when Pitt began competing in the Big East Conference in 1982, marking a new era of competition and growth. The Panthers' victory in the Big East regular season championship in 1984 was a sign that they had arrived.
In 2007, the Panthers made their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament, a significant milestone in the team's history. They advanced to the second round before losing to the eventual national champion, Tennessee. The Panthers then continued to make their mark, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen in 2008 and 2009. Their last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in 2015.
Throughout these years, the Panthers have been represented by many talented women.
C: Mercedes Walker (2004-2008)
Mercedes Walker led the team in scoring (13.3) and rebounding (9.1) as a freshman. She also led them in the same categories as a sophomore. As a senior, Walker was named an All-American and second-team All-Big East selection, leading Pittsburgh to its furthest-ever placement in the NCAA Tournament. In four years at Pittsburgh, Walker averaged 15.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field. Walker is Pittsburgh's all-time leading rebounder.
PF: Jennifer Bruce (1981-1985)
Jennifer Bruce was a dominant player at Pittsburgh. Her scoring average went up every year. As a Freshman, Bruce averaged 13.2, then 20.6 as a sophomore, 23.8 as a junior and 24.3 in her senior year.
In four years, Bruce averaged 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 51% from the field. Bruce is the Panthers' second all-time scorer (2,295 points), and her No. 12 jersey has been retired; she is also inducted into the Pittsburgh Athletics Hall of Fame.
SF: Lorri Johnson (1987-1991)
Lorri Johnson is the Panthers' all-time leading scorer with 2,312 points. She once scored a school high of 45 points in a game against Kent State in 1990. Johnson also averaged 24.2 points per game as a sophomore and finished her career at Pittsburgh scoring 20.5 points and grabbing eight rebounds per game. Johnson was a three-time All-Big East selection, including two first-team selections. Her jersey No. 24 was the first women's basketball jersey retired by the University of Pittsburgh.
SG: Shavonte Zellous (2005-2009)
While Shavonte Zellous was at Pittsburgh, she helped lead the team to the WNIT Final Four in 2006 and to three-straight NCAA tournament appearances from 2007 to 2009, during which her team advanced to the "Sweet Sixteen" in 2008 and 2009. As a senior, Zellous averaged 22.6 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Zellous earned Third Team AP All-American honors in 2009 and was the Big East Most Improved Player in 2007.
Zellous finished her career at Pitt ranked third on the university's all-time scoring list with 2,253 points. Zellous also became the first player in Pitt history (men's or women's) and the ninth in Big East history (men's or women's) to score 600 points in three separate seasons.
PG. Debbie Lewis (1977-1981)
Debbie Lewis did it all for the Panthers in her time in Pittsburgh. As a senior, Lewis led the Panthers in scoring with 16.6 points per game and set a school record for assists (186) and steals (63). Lewis is the Panthers' all-time assists leader with 638. She also scored 1,941 points and compiled 250 steals.
