Packers Claim Former Pitt All-American RB Off Waivers
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers All-American running back has found his new team after a short time on the waiver wire.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported the Green Bay Packers were awarded running back Israel Abanikanda off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, who waived Abanikanda on July 24.
Abanikanda hails from Brooklyn, N.Y. and played for Abraham Lincoln High School, located in the Coney Island neighborhood in the borough.
247Sports rated him as a four-star in the Class of 2020, the top recruit in New York, No. 14 running back and No. 162 in the nation. Rivals rated him as a three-star, No. 4 in his state and No. 47 at his position.
Abanikanda played in seven games for the Panthers in the COVID-19 impacted 2020 season, with 28 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman.
He had a good 2021 season, leading the team with 651 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 123 carries. He also had 24 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown in the win over Virginia.
Abanikanda's 2022 season saw him take on the bulk of the offensive production, as he rushed 239 times for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns. His rushing touchdowns and rushing yards rank fourth and eighth best in a season in Pitt history, respectively. He earned First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC honors for his efforts that season.
He had one of the best games in a Pitt uniform in a win at home against Virginia Tech in Week 6, as he rushed for a program record 320 yards and tied a program record of six rushing touchdowns in the 45-29 victory.
Abanikanda ended his three seasons at Pitt with 385 carries for 2,177 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns, which ranks tied for seventh most in program history.
The Jets took Abanikanda in the Fifth Round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in six games as a rookie, with 22 carries for 70 yards and seven catches for 43 yards. He didn't record any stats in 2024 and they released him on Dec. 2.
San Francisco then claimed him off of waivers on Dec. 3, where he didn't see any game action, before waiving him a day prior.
