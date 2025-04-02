Pitt Women's Basketball Forward Departs for Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers saw another one of their women's basketball players depart the program for a new opportunity.
Freshman forward Kiara Williams put her name in the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirmed with Pittsburgh Panthers On SI.
Williams played for Palm Bay High School in Palm Bay, Fla. and averaged 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a senior in the 2023-24 season. She helped lead her team to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) 4A Girls Basketball Playoffs.
Williams also had six double-doubles and averaged 0.8 blocks per game, ranking first and second in Florida 4A District 8, respectively.
She also had a great junior campaign in the 2022-23 season, where she averaged 13.1 points and 8.0 rebounds, along with 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Williams was one of two recruits in the Class of 2024 for the Panthers, along with 6-foot guard Audrey Biggs, who played for Boyd County High School in Ashland, Ky.
She would undergo successful surgery on a lower leg injury in July 2024, which kept her out entirely for her freshman season, allowing her to utilize a medical redshirt. She will have for years of eligibility wherever she goes.
Williams is one of four players and that has entered the transfer portal from the Panthers.
This includes junior guards in Aislin Malcolm, who departed at the end of January and landed with nearby Robert Morris, and Marley Washenitz, plus sophomore guard Aaryn Battle.
Pitt saw three players graduate this season in First Team All-ACC center Khadija Faye, forward MiKayla Elmore and guard Brooklynn Miles.
Panthers head coach Tory Verdi also dismissed senior guard Bella Perkins in early December, making it seven departures from the program after the start of last season.
Pitt returns just one forward from last season in Lauren Rust, who suffered a leg injury and utilized a medical redshirt, playing in just three games as a sophomore.
They also bring in freshman forwards in Canadian Divine Tumba Tshibuabua, who hails Longueuil, Quebec and Royal Crown School, located in Toronto, Ontario, Colombian Meredith Venner, who played The Academy of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla., and Angela Le Faou, who played for the Tony Parker Academy in Lyon, France.
Pitt Women's Basketball Roster: 2025-26 Season
Senior (One Season of Eligibility)
Guard Raeven Boswell
Redshirt Junior (Two Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Mikayla Johnson
Guard Amiya Jenkins
Redshirt Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Forward Lauren Rust
Sophomore (Three Seasons of Eligibility)
Guard Audrey Biggs
Freshman (Four Years of Eligibility)
Guard Theresa Hagans
Guard Jayda Queeley
Guard Nylah Wilson
Wing Megan Hollingsworth
Wing Macie Arzner
Forward Divine Tumba Tshibuabua
Forward Meredith Venner
Forward/Center Angela Le Faou
