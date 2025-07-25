Panthers Waive Former Pitt CB
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers cornerback will likely have to find a new team, where he'll get the playing time that will further his career.
The Carolina Panthers announced that they signed cornerback Mello Dotson and waived-injured cornerback M.J. Devonshire.
Waived-injured is when non-vested veterans, players with less than four years of experience, pass through essentially "injury waivers." If the player isn't claimed after the five-day period, then the team either places the player on the Injured Reserve or working out an Injury Settlement with them, which releases the player.
Devonshire started out his collegiate football career at Kentucky in 2019, but transferred to Pitt after two seasons there. The Aliquippa, PA. native returned home for the next three seasons, where he revamped his career, playing in 38 games, missing just one and starting 18 games at cornerback the past two seasons.
He played in 13 games as a reserve cornerback in the 2021 season, making 18 tackles (10 solo), one tackle for loss, one interception and five passes defended. His play helped Pitt win their first ever ACC Championship that season and to make an appearance in the Peach Bowl.
Devonshire played in all 13 games in 2022, with nine starts at cornerback and serving as the primary punt returner. He made 34 tackles (23 solo), three interceptions and 11 passes defended, while returning 25 punts for 245 yards and one touchdown, earning All-ACC punt returner honors.
He had two important plays that season, including a pick-six for the go-ahead score in the 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in the season opener and returning a punt for a touchdown against Rhode Island.
Devonshire played in all 12 games in his final season in 2023, with nine starts, making 32 tackles (18 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss and led the team with four interceptions.
He also earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2023 at cornerback. Devonshire finished tied for first in the ACC with 14 passes defended and in second place with 1.17 passes defended per game.
Devonshire also caught four picks, second-best in the ACC, including returning one 86 yards for a touchdown vs. then-ranked No. 14 Louisville, that helped set up the 38-21 upset on Oct. 14.
He finished his time with Pitt with 83 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, and 21 pass breakups.
The Raiders selected Pitt Panthers cornerback Devonshire with the No. 229 pick in the Seventh Round.
He originally made the 53-man roster as of the 4:00 p.m. deadline on Aug. 27, 2024 but they chose to cut him the day later. They would then sign him back to the practice squad on Aug. 30.
Devonshire signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Jan. 6. The Raiders then waived him on April 25 which allowed the Panthers to claim him off waivers on April 28.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Coach Hints at Graduate's Potential Return
- Pitt Center Says OL Room Better Than Last Year
- 49ers Cut Former Pitt All-American RB
- Penn State HC Open to Playing Pitt Again
- Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Wants Two Rivalry Games
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt