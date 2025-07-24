Penn State HC Open to Playing Pitt Again
At the recent Big 10 Media Day, Penn State head football coach James Franklin commented on the possibility of playing non-conference opponents such as Pitt again. Franklin said he "loves" discussions about playing non-conference opponents and that he'd be "all about" a discussion involving Pitt.
Franklin then brought up how he believes every team should play the same amount of conference and non-conference games in a season.
At the ACC Media Day, Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi also spoke about bringing back the rivalry with Penn State. Narduzzi emphasized how with conferences such as the ACC expanding across the country, it's important to matchup with other teams in close proximity, even if they're in a different conference. Narduzzi believes rivalry games create excitement for both the fans and players of the teams, something thats hard to argue against.
Pitt's current non-conference schedule includes Duquesne, Central Michigan, West Virginia and Notre Dame.
The first time Pitt and Penn State matched up in football was 1893. The most recent time was in 2019. Both of those games were wins for Penn State. The Nittany Lions are currently winning the all-time series against Pitt, with a 53-43-4 record in 100 games played.
Penn State has seen recent success in football. Last season, they were able to make the Big 10 championship, losing to Oregon. Their season didn't end there, as they made the 12-team college football playoffs. They were able to win two playoff games before narrowly losing to Notre Dame in the semifinals.
A potential Pitt vs. Penn State football game would have to wait a few years, as Penn State already has the next three years of non-conference opponents lined up. It might take awhile to see, but hopefully one day Pitt and Penn State can matchup for game 101.
