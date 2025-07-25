Pitt Coach Hints at Graduate's Potential Return
Pitt assistant basketball coach Jason Capel, former player for North Carolina and brother of Panthers head coach Jeff Capel, recently posted a story on his Instagram account that might hint at a senior guard returning.
Damian Dunn was a key pick up from the transfer portal for the Panthers in the 2024-25 season. During the start of the season, Dunn averaged 13 points and 52.6% on 3-point attempts. Dunn unfortunately went through several injuries during the season, including ones on his right ankle, his left leg and his right thumb. The injury on his thumb required surgery. Dunn ended up only playing 16 of the 33 games Pitt played.
This cryptic Instagram story from a Panthers assistant coach story raises some questions about Dunn's future. Back in February, head coach Jeff Capel doubted that Dunn would be able to get a medical redshirt and return for another season.
“I think he’s played too many games. There’s a certain percentage that you have to be under in order to get a redshirt, and I think he played too many" Capel said.
There is a certain criteria to get a medical redshirt from the NCAA. A player must have gotten a season ending injury, they must have gotten their injury before the halfway point of the season and they must have not participated in more than 30% of the team's games. Dunn participated in just under 50%.
Dunn has already completed six years of college basketball. He started his college career at Temple University where he was a redshirt freshman, giving him an extra year of eligibility. On top of that, Dunn gained another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After spending four years with Temple, Dunn transferred to Houston for the 2023-24 season. He played his career high of 37 games with the Cougars. When his one season with Houston ended, Dunn transferred to Pitt for his sixth year of college basketball.
It would definitely be interesting if Dunn were to receive an extra year of eligibility as it would be his seventh year of college basketball. It's unknown exactly what Capel meant by "to be continued" in his Instagram story, but it points towards a likely reunion with the redshirt senior.
