Pitt vs North Carolina Live Feed: Jamarius Burton Wills Panthers to Ranked Win

Jamarius Burton's 31 points lifted the Pitt Panthers to their first win over a ranked opponent in two years.

PITTSBURGH -- When No. 25 North Carolina arrived at the Petersen Events Center this afternoon, the Pitt Panthers

Game Information

Matchup: North Carolina at Pitt

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Where: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Stephen: Final: No. 25 North Carolina 74, Pitt 76.

Jeff Capel has earned a truly signature win and his program has hit its highest peak. The Panthers knocked off a top-25 opponent for the first time since February 2021 behind 31 points from Jamarius Burton, stellar interior defense from Fede Federiko and late-game heroics from Nelly Cummings and Blake Hinson.

They very nearly gave it away in the final 10 seconds, but Pitt is 10-4 overall, 3-0 in the ACC and has started a stretch of three of four against ranked opponents with a gutsy win against the 2021 national runner-up.

Stephen: Blake Hinson just hit a massive triple with the shot clock winding down to give the Panthers a three-point lead with 1:18 remaining. Hubert Davis called timeout and UNC will get the ball coming out.

Stephen: Pitt calls timeout with the game tied at 67 and 1:40 left to play in regulation. Jeff Capel has not been happy with the whistle his team is getting in this second half. Carolina's last seven points have come from the free throw line. The Heels haven't made a bucket in more than three and a half minutes.

Stephen:

Stephen:

Stephen: The Panthers and Tar Heels have played to a stalemate in this second half and the visitors' six-point halftime advantage is still the difference. Burton has eclipsed 20 points but no other Pitt player has cracked double-figures yet. Carolina leads 53-46 with 12:00 to play.

Stephen: At the first media timeout of the second half, Carolina leads 47-41. Federiko's been phenomenal containing Bacot on the inside and the Tar Heels have missed their last four attempts from the field but Pitt is missing out on chances to close the gap. Some poor decision-making and off-target triples have prevented them from cutting into the six-point deficit.

Stephen:

Stephen: Halftime: North Carolina 40, Pitt 34.

Jamarius Burton is working on an all-timer right now. He's scored 15 massive points on 7-9 shooting from the field to keep the struggling Pitt offense afloat. The Panthers have settled in defensively a bit by using their double-teams on Bacot more effectively.

Given the way this game started, the Panthers should feel comfortable. They're right in this game and have found some better looks from 3-point range. They'll need them to start falling if they want to win but I can't argue with the process.

Stephen:

Stephen: North Carolina is on fire from 3-point range in a way they haven't been before this season. The Tar Heels have made four of their first nine attempts from deep after entering the afternoon shooting just a hair over 30% from deep. Meanwhile, Pitt hasn't been able to find their stroke. The Panthers are 2-9 shooting triples against a Carolina defense that has allowed opponents to make 35% of their shots from that range so far this season.

Stephen: The Panthers have found some rhythm on offense but still can't manage stops. They are shooting 1-6 from 3-point range eight minutes in and the long rebounds UNC is turning into transition chances are hurting them more than the misses.

The Tar Heels lead 19-12 with 11:55 to go in the first half.

Stephen: Pitt has to call a timeout down 11-3. The Panthers have been easy to move on defense and are rushing on offense. Seems like Jeff Capel wants to settle his team down and remind them of how important the fundamentals are. Nance is off to a hot start - he's scored five quick points - and Bacot has scored four and gathered three rebounds through four minutes.

Stephen: There are no surprises in Pitt's starting lineup for this afternoon - Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko will take the floor first to meet the UNC starters - Leaky Black, Caleb Love, R.J. Davis, Armando Bacot and Pete Nance.

Stephen:

Stephen: Scouts from the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets are in the building this afternoon. I believe that's the first time professional scouts have visited the Pete this season.

This news is also of note, although it is somewhat unsurprising.

Stephen: There will be a battle of contrasting styles at the Pete this afternoon. Pitt is an outstanding 3-point shooting team, which is fortunate because the Panthers shoot a lot of them - the 50th most in Division I basketball. Meanwhile, North Carolina cuts their teeth on the inside and in transition. Running and scoring in the paint has lifted them into the top-20 nationally in offensive efficiency.

Pitt's biggest challenge this afternoon will come on the defensive end against Armando Bacot and Pete Nance, a pair of imposing, 6'11 big men who lead the Tar Heels' dominating paint presence. Carolina is among the best in the country at making two-point shots and blocking opponent attempts.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Can Make Statement by Beating North Carolina

Pitt vs UCLA: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt vs North Carolina: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury

Pitt F John Hugley's Status for UNC Game Still in Question

Pitt Brings Poor Track Record Against Ranked Opponents to UNC Game