Former Pitt WBB Coach Lands New Job
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers women's basketball head coach Lance White spent the past season out of work, but he will come back to the collegiate game with a new position next season.
Mitchell Northam of WUNC and ForTheWin reported that White will take a job at Hofstra, where he will serve as an associate head coach under head coach Danielle Santos Atkinson.
Atkinson spent the 2018-19 season as an associate head coach at Pitt under White. She has spent the past five seasons in charge of Hofstra, accruing an overall record of 42-100 (.296) and 16-68 (.190) in the Colonial Athletic Assocation.
White took over as Pitt head coach in 2018 from Suzie-McConnell Serio, for his first head coaching job. He spent the previous 15 seasons from 2003-18 in various roles at Florida State, working as a recruiter and on defense to help the program make the NCAA Tournament 13 of his last 14 seasons he was there, two Sweet 16s and three Elite Eights.
He would struggle as head coach of the Panthers, accruing an overall record 42-99 (.298) and an ACC record of 11-74 (.129), the worst five-year stretch for any head coach in program history. It was also the second worst record of any Power Six conference team, with only Xavier worse at 35-99 (.261) and 10-76 in the Big East (.116).
Tory Verdi took over from White last season as Pitt head coach, after spending seven seasons building up UMass into a 20+ win team and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022.
The Panthers finished 8-24 overall and 2-16 in the ACC last season, but with five new transfers and two incoming freshmen, Verdi has a chance to greatly improve the program next season.
