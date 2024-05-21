Pitt Hosting Explosive 2025 ATH on Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will host a numerous amount of Class of 2025 recruits during the month of June, including a versatile athlete from Georgia.
Synkwan Smith, who plays for Roswell High School in Roswell, north of Atlanta, announced he will visit Pitt June 20-22 for an official visit.
Panthers secondary coach Archie Collins only offered Smith this past week and getting him on an official visit means that the staff have high hopes in him.
Smith plays at both running back and wide receiver, excelling out of the backfield and sprinting through secondaries for long catches.
He rushed 20 times for 265 yards and made 31 catches for 398 yards. He also served as punt/kickoff returner, accruing 747 yards and a few scores. Overall, he had 17 touchdowns and 1,410 all-purpose yards as a junior in 2023.
His blistering speed, combined with his vision as a returner and in space allows him to make great plays all over the field. He also does a great job breaking off tackles, extending plays consistently for extra yardage.
Smith also has one other official visit set up for Kansas, June 14-16, who also offered him this past week.
He has other offers from Kansas State, MAC schools in Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan, Independents in UConn and UMass, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Georgia State and Marshall and FCS schools in Austin Peay, Bryant, Elon, Furman and Wofford.
Pitt has six commits in the Class of 2025, including quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, offensive lineman Shep Turk, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive back Elijah Dotson and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers.
