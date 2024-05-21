Meleek Thomas Speaks on Pitt Official Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have made Class of 2025 five-star guard Meleek Thomas their main priority for their recruitment this offseason and hosted him on an official visit back in March.
Head coach Jeff Capel and associate head coach Milan Brown watched Thomas and Class of 2025 four-star guard Amari Evans, who also hails from Pittsburgh, this past weekend in Indianapolis, Ind., as they played for New Heights Lighnting NYC on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Jamie Shaw of On3 caught up with Thomas and spoke to him about his most recent visit to Pitt and what he thought of it all.
“I think I already knew everything about the program going in, it is just the amount of love I was shown on that visit, being from the city, Thomas told Shaw. "They tried to take everything to another level when I was on my visit. That is why I always rock with them, they’re always genuine."
Pitt also saw great performances from freshman guards Bub Carrington, who departed for the NBA Draft, and Jaland Lowe, who showed his strengths as a point guard later in the season.
He also likes that the Pitt coaching staff is knowledgable about basketball and that he'll have a local connection in Brandin Cummings, who is an incoming freshman for the program.
“They’re basketball junkies," Thomas told Shaw. "I mean their coaches went to Duke and North Carolina. Seeing what Bub and Jaland did for them this year was big. The confidence the coaches installed in the freshman is good to see. My teammate [Brandin Cummings] is committed to Pitt and will be a freshman, and I think he’s going to have a hell of a year with the confidence they install.”
Pitt isn't the only team in for Thomas, as he also visited Auburn back in January and Kentucky in February.
He told Shaw there are four more schools he is going to visit, in Kansas, back-to-back National Champions UConn, Arkansas, where head coach John Calipari is now, and Illinois.
Thomas also said that he is looking for somwhere he can thrive and that he may potentially stay in school for four years, if he needs to of course.
He has starred for Lincoln Park in Midland, Pa., north of Pittsburgh in Beaver County, winning back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA state titles, as they've dominated Pennsylvania in more recent years.
Thomas averaged 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game, respectively last season, while shooting 57% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 78% from the free-throw line.
Playing alongside Cummings, Thomas and him made for the best duo in Pennsylvania basketball. With Cummings going to Pitt, Thomas may likely choose to follow him there as well, keeping the hometown connection going into college.
