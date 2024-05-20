Pitt Women's Basketball Lands Kentucky Transfer
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have added a number of transfers to the roster this offseason and landed another one in Kentucky guard Amiya Jenkins.
Jenkins spent the past two seasons with the Wildcats, averaging 15.7 mintues, 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 39.8% from the field, 26.1% from 3-point range and 67.4% from the foul line.
She played sparingly as a freshman in the 2022-23 season, averaging 8.9 minutes, 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, respectively, while shooting 37.0% from the field and 67.7% from the free throw line in 26 games.
Jenkins saw more playing time as a sophomore last season, averaging 22.6 minutes, 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, respectively, while making 41.1% of her field goal attempts, 32.1% of her 3-point attempts and 67.2% of her free throw attempts.
Hailing from Lexington, Ky., Jenkins played for Anderson County High School, where she led her team to a 30-5 record as a senior in 2021-22, while averaging 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 2.9 assists per game, respectively. She also shot 53% from the field, 45% from deep and 73% from the foul line, helping her earn 2021 MaxPreps Kentucky Player of the year.
The 5-foot-10 guard has two years left of eligibility and is the fifth transfer to join the Panthers this offseason, as head coach Tory Verdi and his staff look to build heading into his second season at the helm.
This includes fellow Kentucky guard Brooklynn Miles, forwards in MaKayla Elmore from Clemson and Khadija Faye from Texas and Colorado guard Mikayla Johnson.
Pitt women's basketball lost four players to the transfer portal this offseason, with First Team All-ACC forward Liatu King going to Notre Dame, forward Gabby Hutcherson landing at Duquense, plus guard Jasmine Timmerson and forward Rapuluchi Ayodele.
