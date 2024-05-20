Pitt Lands in Top 7 Schools for 3-Star LB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked hard this offseason to recruit the Class of 2025 landed in favorable interest from one linebacker from Texas.
Kaleb Burns, a three-star who plays for Cypress Falls High School in Houston, placed Pitt alongside ACC foe SMU, Big 12 schools in Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech, plus Florida and Washington in his final seven schools.
Burns holds a three-star ranking from Rivals, 247Sports and On3. 247Sports ranks him the No. 53 linebacker and the No. 80 recruit from Texas in his class, On3 ranks him as the No. 34 linebacker and No. 72 recruit from his state, while Rivals has him as the No. 22 linebacker, all in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Standing at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Burns is a versatile linebacker that can play inside and outside. He finished his junior season with 86 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, six passes defended and one interception.
Burns will take an official visit to Pitt on June 20, and will also visit Baylor on June 7, Texas Tech on June 14 and Houston on June 21. He also visited TCU on April 19, who didn't make his final cut, and SMU on May 17.
Collin Saunders of Sooners Illustrated for 247Sports put out a "Crystal Ball" for Burns to commit to SMU. He also spoke to TTJH Sports and said they would serve as the team to beat.
Pitt defensive coordinator Randy Bates offered Burns and they'll hope to turn his head when he makes his visit next month.
