Pitt Basketball ACC 2024-25 Schedule Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers revealed the final portion of their 2024-25 season, with the ACC slate completing their non-conference slate.
The ACC added three new schools for this upcoming season with conference realignment making big changes across college sports. Those schools are SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12.
Pitt lost to SMU, 76-67 in the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 17, 2016 in their sole matchup. They are 1-2 vs. Stanford, with the last match an 88-67 win at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 26, 2013 in the Progressive Legends Classic. Pitt is also 1-2 vs. Cal, with a 63-50 Pitt win at the old Mellon Arena in the Round of 32 at the 2002 NCAA Tournament.
ACC men's basketball keeps a 20-game slate, but changes how many times everyone plays each other. Each team has two primary opponents like previous, but just one repeat opponent, compared to four previously. Each team plays the other 14 teams once, for seven home games and seven away games.
Louisville and Syracuse are the primary opponents and North Carolina is the repeat opponent for Pitt.
Pitt hosts ACC newcomers Cal on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and Stanford on Saturday Jan. 4, then Louisville on Saturday, Jan. 11, Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 18 at noon, North Carolina on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9:00 p.m., Virginia on Monday, Feb. 3 at 7:00 p.m., Miami on Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon, Syracuse on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7:00 p.m., Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m. and Boston College on Saturday, March 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the regular season finale.
Pitt will travel to face Virginia Tech on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2:00 p.m. tip-off, Duke on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m., Florida State on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 9:00 p.m., Syracuse on Saturday, Jan. 25 at noon, Wake Forest on Saturday, Feb. 1 at noon, North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 8, SMU on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 9:00 p.m., Notre Dame on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2:15 p.m., Louisville on Saturday, March 1 and NC State on Wednesday, March 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Pitt Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
Non-Conference
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 8-Murray State (Home)
Monday, Nov. 11-Gardner-Webb (Home)
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Monday, Nov. 18-VMI (Home) (Greenbrier Classic - River Division)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbrier Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (9:15 p.m.) (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 21 Sam Houston State (Home)
ACC Schedule
Saturday, Dec. 7-Virginia Tech (2:00 p.m.) (Away)
Wednesday, Jan. 1-Cal (Home)
Saturday, Jan. 4-Stanford (Home)
Tuesday, Jan. 7-Duke (7:00 p.m.) (Away)
Saturday, Jan. 11-Louisville (Home)
Wednesday, Jan. 15-Florida State (9:00 p.m.)(Away)
Saturday, Jan. 18-Clemson (12:00 p.m.) (Home)
Saturday, Jan. 25-Syracuse (12:00 p.m.) (Away)
Tuesday, Jan. 28-North Carolina (9:00 p.m.) (Home)
Saturday, Feb. 1-Wake Forest (12:00 p.m.) (Away)
Monday, Feb. 3-Virginia (7:00 p.m.) (Home)
Saturday, Feb. 8-North Carolina (Away)
Tuesday, Feb. 11-SMU (9:00 p.m.) (Away)
Saturday, Feb. 15-Miami (12:00 p.m.) (Home)
Tuesday, Feb. 18-Syracuse (7:00 p.m.) (Home)
Saturday, Feb. 22-Notre Dame (2:15 p.m.) (Away)
Tuesday, Feb. 25-Georgia Tech (7:00 p.m.) (Home)
Saturday, March 1-Louisville (Away)
Wednesday, March 5-NC State (7:00 p.m.) (Away)
Saturday, March 8-Boston College (6:00 p.m.) (Home)
