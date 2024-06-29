Pitt Duo NBA Summer League Schedules Released
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers duo in guard Bub Carrington and Blake Hinson will take place in the NBA Summer League from July 12-22 in Las Vegas, giving them practice against the best young players in the league.
The NBA Summer League allows younger players, rookies, second-year and G-League players the opportunity to improve their standing with teams or land a spot on an NBA roster.
Carrington will play with the Washington Wizards, who made a trade to land his services. They got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
The Wizards have four games scheduled, against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, July 12 at 9:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets on Sunday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m. and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. (All times Eastern)
Hinson is with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he went undrafted, but signed a two-way contract. A Two-Way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
The Lakers face off against the Rockets on July 12 at 7:30 p.m., the NBA Champions in the Boston Celtics on Monday, July 15 at 10:30 p.m., the Hawks on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30 p.m. and the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 18 at 9:00 p.m.
All teams will play a fifth game, but it depends on how each team fares for who they will play. The top four teams move to the semifinals on Sunday, July 21 and the championship takes place on Monday, July 22. The 26 teams that don't make the playoffs will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20 or July 21.
While Carrington and Hinson won't face off against each other, they both will play on a number of nationally televised games.
The Wizards face the Hawks and Kings on ESPN, the Rockets on ESPN2 and the Trail Blazers on NBA TV. The Lakers face the Rockets, Hawks and Cavaliers on ESPN and the Celtics on NBA TV.
