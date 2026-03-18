Blue Hicks Absent From Pitt's Post-Spring Break Practice

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers were without projected top wide receiver option, Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, for the team's fourth spring practice of the semester.

Fortunately for Pitt, Hicks is not nursing an injury, on academic probation or serving a suspension. Instead, Hicks is still on spring break.

Pitt's spring break was last week, but Pat Narduzzi said after practice on March 17 that Hicks remains away from Pittsburgh, citing a combination of flight delays and cancellations due to the recent East Coast storm and TSA staffing issues from the partial government shutdown.

And Narduzzi is none too pleased about it.

"It's a s---ty excuse," Narduzzi said. "But that will be his excuse. He's having trouble getting back."

Narduzzi did not say where Hicks visited, but he did say that other players experienced similar airfare issues and still managed to make it to practice on time.

"They found a way to get back," Narduzzi said. "Some guys flew into Columbus and took a rental car over from Columbus to get it done."

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) catches a touchdown pass behind Duquesne Dukes defensive back DJ Cerisier (2) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hicks made several highlight reel catches in his first season with the Panthers in 2025 and posted 24 catches for 422 yards and four touchdowns. He also led the starters with 17.6 yards per catch.

Hicks is slotted to be the top receiving option after Kenny Johnson transferred to Texas Tech and Raphael "Poppi" Williams graduated.

"He let our team down," Narduzzi said. "It's not helping him in the classroom. It's not helping us on the field today. So, he'll pay the price."

Not The First Attendance Problem For Pitt

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24) during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

This is the first time Narduzzi announced that a player has missed practice this spring, but there was another attendance issue during the first week of camp.

Narduzzi announced that redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam Lindsey missed a few classes and, as a result, did not get as many reps in practice that week.

"What you do on the field is what you do off the field and vice versa," Narduzzi said on March 6. "... just got to straighten him up a bit. He's taking the punishment a little bit to heart, and it's good for him. He's been impressive. Cam's done a nice job. We just want him to get a degree, too, not just play football."

In addition to Hicks' MIA status, Narduzzi shared an update on Lindsey's academic status.

"Sometimes guys get bent out of shape a little bit when they don't get to run with the ones, so we try to bend them out of shape if we can," Narduzzi said. "He's first class. He shuts his mouth and plays ball. He's done a nice job, and he's off the academic list, too. His grades are up. It's amazing."

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