Pitt Football Target Commits to ACC Foe
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a stellar month of recruiting in June, but they've missed out on a few talented recruits as well.
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Byron Nelson, who plays for Katy High School in Katy, Texas, announced his decision to commit to North Carolina on Twitter. Pitt and Vanderbilt made his top three, which he dropped earlier this week.
He cut list down from other offers including, Sun Belt schools Arkansas State, Louisiana, Texas State, Conference USA schools in Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTEP, American schools in Memphis and Tulane, as well as Cal, Colorado State and Texas Tech.
Panthers offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau offered Nelson back in February and they were able to get him in on an official visit for the summer.
Nelson took a visit to all three schools this month, in Pitt on June 6, Vanderbilt on June 14 and UNC on June 21. UNC offered him a scholarship following his most recent visit and unsurpisingly, is the school he chose to commit to.
There was also no "Pat signal" out, so there was no indication that he committed to Pitt prior.
247Sports ranks Nelson as the No. 112 interior offensive lineman and No, 231 recruit in Texas, On3 rates him as the No. 59 interior offensive lineman and No. 192 in the state, while Rivals has not ranked him yet. 247Sports and On3 both rank him as a three-star.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
Four recruits committed after official visits this past weekend in three-stars in athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga., Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla. and offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga.
Mason Alexander, a four-star defensive back from Fisher, Ind., also announced his commitment this week, making him the most recent recruit for the Panthers.
Elijah Dotson, a fellow four-star defensive back commit, visited this weekend as well, likely playing a role in Alexander, Smith, Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
