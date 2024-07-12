Pitt Basketball NBA Summer League Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will have four former players competing at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, July 12-22, as they look to cement themselves with their teams for next season.
The NBA Summer League allows younger players, rookies, second-year and G-League players the opportunity to improve their standing with teams or land a spot on an NBA roster.
Carlton "Bub" Carrington and Justin Champagnie will play for the Washington Wizards, Blake Hinson will play for the Los Angeles Lakers and Mouhamadou Gueye will play for the Charlotte Hornets.
Washington got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 First Round pick and two second round picks.
Champagnie signed a 10-day contract in February and then a two-way contract in March with the Wizards. A Two-Way contract means that players with three years of experience or less receive one salary for playing in both the NBA and the NBA G-League. These contracts can last one or two seasons.
The Wizards have four games scheduled, against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 9:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets on Sunday, July 14 at 6:00 p.m., the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:30 p.m. and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. (All times Eastern)
Hinson went undrafted, but signed a two-way contract with the Lakers, giving him a chance to work at both the G-League and NBA level.
The Lakers face off against the Rockets on Friday at 7:30 p.m., the NBA Champions in the Boston Celtics on Monday, July 15 at 10:30 p.m., the Hawks on Wednesday, July 17 at 9:30 p.m. and the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 18 at 9:00 p.m.
Gueye recently signed with the Hornets as a member of their summer league roster. He played last season with the Toronto Raptors, before they waived him on June 25.
The Hornets begin the NBA Summer League against the New York Knicks on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. and they also play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m., the Celtics on Wednesday, July 17 at 5:30 p.m. and the Trail Blazers on Friday, July 19 at 11:00 p.m.
All teams will play a fifth game, but it depends on how each team fares for who they will play. The top four teams move to the semifinals on Sunday, July 21 and the championship takes place on Monday, July 22. The 26 teams that don't make the playoffs will play a fifth game on either Saturday, July 20 or July 21.
Both ESPN and NBA TV will broadcast all of these games for fans to see throughout. The Wizards face the Hawks and Kings on ESPN, the Rockets on ESPN2 and the Trail Blazers on NBA TV, the Lakers face the Rockets, Hawks and Cavaliers on ESPN and the Celtics on NBA TV and the Hornets play the Knicks, the Nuggets and the Trailblazers on ESPN2 and the Celtics on NBA TV.
Hinson and Gueye already played in the California Summer League, which took place over the past week.
Hinson had a great opening game, scoring 17 points and shooting 5-for-7 from 3-point range in a loss to the Kings. Gueye scored a team-high 21 points, shooting 9-for-14 from the field, making two 3-pointers, going 7-for-8 inside the arc, while leading Charlotte with three blocks and two steals, plus adding five rebounds in a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Gueye suffered an injury in the Hornets second game against the China National Team, and it is unsure when he'll come/play in these upcoming summer league games.
