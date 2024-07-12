Pitt Lands 2025 Four-Star OL Commit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to add to their Class of 2025, as they landed a commitment from offensive tackle Jordan Fields, who announced his decision on Twitter.
Fields, who plays for North Shore High School in Houston, chose Pitt over his other five finalists, including Kansas, Memphis, Houston, Toledo and Maryland.
He previously cut out other schools who offered him in American schools in Memphis, Tulane and Tulsa, Sun Belt schools in Arkansas State, Louisiana and Marshall, and Conference USA schools in Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTSA.
He stands at 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds and is an imposing force on the offensive line. He plays normally at right tackle and uses his strength to demolish opposing defensive players, while also standing strong against defensive ends.
His work in run protection creates holes for his running backs to exploit, while he uses his hands to stop defensive ends consistently in pass-protection to give time for his quarterback to work.
On3 rates Fields a four-star, placing him at No. 174 in the country, the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 28 recruit in Texas. Rivals and 247Sports both rate Fields as a three-star, with 247Sports placing him at the No. 56 offensive tackle and No. 117 in the state in the Class of 2025, respectively.
He is the third four-star in the Class of 2025 for the Panthers, joining defensive backs Elijah Dotson from Belleville, Mich. and Mason Alexander from Fishers, Ind.
Pitt now has four offensive line commitments in the Class of 2025 with Fields' commitment, along with interior offensive linemen in Shep Turk from nearby Thomas Jefferson High School in Jefferson Hills, Pa. and Torian Chester from Westover High School in Albany, Ga., plus offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi of the NFL Academy in Loughbrough, United Kingdom.
The Panthers have 23 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
Five of the commitments made their decision following the first weekend of official visits June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, Fla. athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, Fla., linebacker Justin Thompson and wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes from Olney, Md. and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson from Blairstown, N.J.
Four recruits committed after they made their official visit the second weekend, June 13-15. This includes three-stars in defensive backs Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee, Fla., Shawn Lee Jr from Harrisburg, Pa.. and Cole Woodson from Haymarket, Va., plus Elnagmi.
The last weekend of official visits, June 20-22, brought in six commitments, including athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga. Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Chester, wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Alexander and linebacker Denim Cook from Columbus, Ohio.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes long snapper Henry Searcy from Tallahassee, Fla., quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay, Ohio, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Arthur, Fla., athlete Bryce Yates from Matoaca, Va. and defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
