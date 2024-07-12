Zoo Crew Adds Pitt Sharpshooter to Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Zoo Crew, the Pitt Panthers alumni team in the The Basketball Tournament (TBT), added former sharpshooter Greg Elliott to the roster ahead of their first game next weekend.
Elliott played for East English Village High School in Detroit, starting three seasons and finishing with 1,376 career points, second most in school history. He averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor as a senior, and was a finalist for Michigan's Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award for the 2016-17 season.
He came out of high schools as a three-star in the Class of 2017, with 247Sports ranking him as the third best recruit in Michigan, No. 32 shooting guard and No. 159 in the country. He would eventually commit to Marquette over Michigan State and Providence.
Elliott played in all 35 games as a freshman in the 2017-18 season, starting four contests too. He averaged 18.3 minutes, 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, while shooting, 50.5% from the field, 36.7% from 3-point range and 79.2% from the foul line.
He redshirted the following season after suffering a season-ending hand injury. He returned for the 2019-20 season, playing in 24 games, averaging 18.9 minutes, 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 43.6% from the field, 41.3% from behind the arc and 72.4% from the foul line.
Elliott would continue to occupy a role off the bench for the Golden Eagles for the next two seasons, slightly imrpoving on his averages, but staying mostly the same.
He finished his career at Marquette playing 114 games over four seasons, averaging 18.0 minutes, 5.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 44.8% from the field, 40.9% from deep and 81.9% from the free throw line.
Elliott used his sixth and final year of collegiate eligibility to transfer to Pitt and made the absolute most of his time in the 2022-23 season.
He started all 36 games and worked with fellow guards like Nike Sibande, Nelly Cummings and Jamarius Burton, as well as forward Blake Hinson, to get the Panthers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven seasons.
Elliott averaged career-highs with 29.3 minutes, 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.2% from the field 41.6% from 3-point range and 87.2% from the foul line.
He spent this past season in Denmark playing with Svendborg for just seven games, averaging 12.0 points and shooting 46.4% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line.
Elliott joins two of his previous teammates on the Zoo Crew roster, Sibande (2020-23) and Cummings (2022-23), as well as others in forwards Jamel Artis (2013-17), Mike Young (2013-17), Ryan Luther (2014-18), center DeJuan Blair (2007-09) guard/forward Lamar Patterson (2009-14) and guard Jared Wilson-Frame (2017-19).
One non-alumni is forward Dustin Sleva, who played for Division II program Shippensburg and for nearby Montour High School in Robinson, Pa.
The Zoo Crew will play in the Pittsburgh Regional at the Petersen Events Center from July 20-24. They are the No. 2 seed and open up with their first game against No. 7 Million Dollaz Worth of Game on July 20 at 8 p.m.
Stars of Storrs (UConn), Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State) and Best Virginia (West Virginia) join the Zoo Crew in the Pittsburgh Regional. Winners of the First Round game will play on July 22 and then the final two teams play on July 24.
