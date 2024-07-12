Pitt Football Misses Out on Two 2025 Recruits
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a large Class of 2025 already, but recently missed out on two recruits who they came in as finalists for.
Chastan Brown, who plays for Northside High School in Warner Robins, Ga., chose to commit to UCF. Pitt was among his final seven schools at the end of June, alongside ACC foes Louisville and NC State, Big 12 schools in Houston and rival West Virginia, plus Georgia State.
247Sports and Rivals both rank him as a four-star, with 247Sports placing him at No. 188 in the country, No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 30 recruit in Georgia. On3 ranks him as a three-star, No. 36 at his position and the No. 38 recruit in the state.
Brown was supposed to take an official visit to Pitt for the weekend of June 20-22, but it is unknown whether he did or not. He took official visits to UCF on May 31 and Louisville on June 7.
Two 247Sports writers placed "Crystal Ball" predicitions for UCF to land Brown, which eventually came true with his commitment.
Bryson Williams, who plays for St. Mary's Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake, Mich. a suburb of Detroit, chose to commit to nearby Michigan State.
Williams received offers from Big Ten schools in Illinois, Michigan State, Minnesota, rival Penn Sate and Purdue, Big 12 schools in Kansas and West Virginia, MAC schools in Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kent State and Toledo, Ivy League schools in Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Princeton and Yale, as well as Howard, Marshall and Rice.
He never truly named his finalists, but he took an official visit to Pitt on June 13, and other official visits to Harvard on April 20, Kansas on June 7, Rice on June 18 and Michigan State on June 21.
247Sports, Rivals and On3 rate Williams as a three-star athlete. 247Sports places him as the No. 81 athlete and No. 15 recruit in Michigan, while On3 has him at the No. 68 athlete and No. 23 in his state.
The Panthers have 22 commitments in the Class of 2025, as they look to land their final recruits before fall training camp begins.
Five of the commitments made their decision following the first weekend of official visits June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt from Tampa, Fla. athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner from Wildwood, Fla., linebacker Justin Thompson and wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes from Olney, Md. and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson from Blairstown, N.J.
Four recruits committed after they made their official visit the second weekend, June 13-15. This includes three-stars in defensive backs Joshua Guerrier from Ocoee, Fla., Shawn Lee Jr from Harrisburg, Pa.. and Cole Woodson from Haymarket, Va., plus offensive tackle Akram Elnagmi from the NFL Academy in Loughbrough, United Kingdom.
The last weekend of official visits, June 20-22, brought in six commitments, including athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga. Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga., wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, four-star defensive back Mason Alexander from Fishers, Ind. and linebacker Denim Cook from Columbus, Ohio.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes long snapper Henry Searcy from Tallahassee, Fla., offensive lineman Shep Turk from nearby Jefferson Hills, Pa. quarterback Mason Heintschel from Clay, Ohio, wide receiver Tony Kinsler from Port Arthur, Fla., athlete Bryce Yates from Matoaca, Va. defensive lineman Trevor Sommers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and defensive back Elijah Dotson from Belleville, Mich.
