Pitt's Jeff Capel Praises New Transfers
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel knew he had to change some things up heading into next season and the transfer portal served as the most important option.
He landed Florida State forward Cameron Corhen and Houston guard Damian Dunn, both players with experience at the highest level who have the opportuntiy to come in and fix different issues they had this past season.
Capel spoke to Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum on ACC PM at the ACC Spring Meetings in Amelie Island, Fla, which included a lengthy segment on missing out on the NCAA Tournament and the reputation of the ACC.
One of the things he brought up was the struggles the Panthers had last season scoring both from inside the arc and off of second chance opportunites. The Panthers were a top 30 offense, but had issues scoring around the basket and on offensive rebounds, which they ranked closer to the bottom in the country.
He noted how successful Corhen was last season scoring in the paint and off of offensive rebounds, while he looked to Dunn's time at Temple, where he scored efficiently and made his opportunities from the foul line.
Despite the losses of stars in freshman guard Bub Carrington to the NBA Draft and All-ACC First Team forward Blake Hinson to graduation, Capel is excited to bring back guards like Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe, along with forwards in twins Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham and Zack Austin for next season.
Combining the returning players with the transfers and incoming freshmen in guard Brandin Cummings and forward Amdy Ndiaye, Capel is confident in this team going back to the NCAA Tournament in 2025.
"I thought we filled specific needs, but I thought, probably as important as anything, it was us retaining these guys," Capel said. "Getting Ish back, getting Jaland back, getting the twins back, getting Zack Austin back, you know. As we headed into the offseason, that was imperative for us. Obviously, we would’ve loved to have had Bub back, but he turned pro and so, retaining those guys and then adding the pieces along with some of the freshmen we have coming in, we’re really excited about what I think we can be."
