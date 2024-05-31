Inside The Panthers

Pitt's Jorge Diaz Graham Suffers Injury Setback

Pitt Panthers forward Jorge Diaz Graham will be sidelined for two months.

Stephen Thompson

Dec 30, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jorge Diaz Graham (31) shoots the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers forward Jorge Diaz Graham was on track to return from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the stretch run of the 2023-24 season but a setback will keep him out of action for another two months.

Pitt announced this week that Diaz Graham had undergone surgery to repair a core muscle injury and will have to sit out for eight weeks of offseason workouts. That timeline makes would put his estimated return sometime in late July.

"The injury is a small setback for Jorge, but we are confident that he will make a full recovery," head coach Jeff Capel said. "Jorge will work hard with our training staff during the recovery process and we expect him to be ready to continue his on-court development later this summer. It is an unfortunate injury, but Jorge has been through this before and will attack the recovery process with a great attitude."

The 6'11 forward 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game while shooting 34% from the field and 32% from 3-point range over 47 career contests. He missed all but 16 games of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery on an injured ankle.

Pitt won't begin official, full-team practices until September and Diaz Graham should be in line for a return to the court well befor that.

