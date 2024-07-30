Pitt vs West Virginia Backyard Brawl Date Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers face off in the Backyard Brawl in a number of sports, including men's basketball, which they will do so again this season.
WVU released their non-conference schedule, which shows the Backyard Brawl taking place on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Petersen Events Center. Time is still to be announced (TBA).
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 101-89. The first meeting took place in 1906 and the teams played each other annually from 1918 to 2012, when the Mountaineers left the Big East. The Panthers left the Big East the following season for the ACC and the rivalry remained dormant for a few seasons.
The two programs restarted the Backyard Brawl in 2017, which WVU has dominated in recent years, winning the first five games back through 2022.
Pitt got its first win in the rivalry last season, in an 80-63 victory at WVU Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023. Blake Hinson starred for Pitt, dropping 29 points, including a program record nine 3-pointers as well.
The two schools recently signed a new deal to keep the series going annually through the 2027-28 season, ensuring four more games along with this upcoming season's matchup.
The Backyard Brawl is one of a number of many non-conference matchups for Pitt that insiders or other schools have released so far.
They'll open up against Radford on Monday, Nov. 4 at home, travel to take on both Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 29 and Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, as a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, and host Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Texas State on Saturday, Dec. 14, for five other confirmed matchups with dates.
Pitt also has the Greenbrier Tip-Off in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Nov. 22-24, where they'll face LSU on Friday, Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
If Pitt wins, they'll play in the Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 5:00 p.m. and if they lose, they'll play the same day at 2:30 p.m. They'll face either Wisconsin or UCF in the next round.
VMI is another home game as a part of the Greenbrier Tip-Off, with no date revealed yet.
Pitt has played 11 non-conference games and with nine known so far, there should only come two more teams as a part of the official non-conference schedule reveal.
The ACC added three new schools for this upcoming season with conference realignment making big changes across college sports. Those schools are SMU from the American Athletic Conference and both Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12.
ACC men's basketball keeps a 20-game slate, but changes how many times everyone plays each other. Each team has two primary opponents like previous, but just one repeat opponent, compared to four previously. Each team plays the other 14 teams once, for seven home games and seven away games.
Pitt will keep Syracuse and Louisville as primary opponents and North Carolina will serve as next season's repeat opponent. They'll play Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford and Virginia at home and they'll travel to take on Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on the road.
Pitt Basketball Non-Conference Schedule
Confirmed Matchups + Dates
Monday, Nov. 4-Radford (Home)
Friday, Nov. 15-West Virginia (Home) (Backyard Brawl)
Friday, Nov. 22-LSU (2:30 p.m.) (Greenbriar Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Sunday, Nov. 24-UCF or Wisconsin (2:30 p.m. or 5:00 p.m.) (Greenbriar Tip-Off/Sulphur Springs, W.Va.)
Friday, Nov. 29-Ohio State (Away)
Wednesday, Dec. 4-Mississippi State (Away) (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Wednesday, Dec. 11-Eastern Kentucky (Home)
Saturday, Dec. 14-Texas State (Home)
Confirmed Matchup + TBA
VMU (Home) (Greenbriar Classic - River Division)
