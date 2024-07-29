Pitt Makes Top 10 For Two-Sport Star
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have worked to land basketball recruits in the Class of 2025 and have made strides with one rising guard.
Cornelius "CJ" Ingram II revealed his top 10 schools, which included Pitt, along with SEC schools in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, plus Georgetown, Kansas and Michigan, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
He also held offers from Big 12 schools in Arizona State, Cincinnati and West Virginia, plus SMU, Missouri, and mid-majors like Dayton, Florida A&M, Grand Canyon, Murray State, Rice and Samford.
Ingram is a 6-foot-6 wing, playing both shooting guard and small forward, that played last season for Hawthorne High School in Hawthorne, Fla., just outside of Gainesville.
He recently played for Oak Ridge High School in Sky Lake, Fla., near Orlando, during NCAA live period events in Georgia and Arizona, but isn't sure of where he'll play for his senior season. He is the son of former NFL tight end, Cornelius Ingram, who played for Florida in college and is the football head coach at Hawthorne.
Ingram received offers to go play football as well, including one from new Pitt offensive coordinator Kade Bell back in May, but he will focus on basketball going forward with his recruitment.
He starred for Hawthorne as a junior last season, scoring 24.0 points, grabbing 8.5 rebounds, dishing out 3.7 assists, making 3.7 steals and blocking 1.9 shots per game, while shooting 50% from the field.
Ingram started to receive most of his offers this summer for his play with the FL Rebels NIke Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) Circuit.
He is incredibly athletic, as he dunks with ease on opponents and loves to attack the paint. He is also improving on his jump shot, which will make him a great threat overall on the offensive end. His length and size make him a good defender as well, keeping opposing players in front of him and making easy rebounds and blocks.
247Sports rates him as a four-star, No. 73 in the country, No. 11 small forward and No. 12 recruit in Florida in the Class of 2025, respectively. ESPN also lists him as a four-star, No. 69 in the country, No. 22 in the Southeast region, No. 16 small forward and No. 10 in his state in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Ingram spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 and three schools that want him up for official visits include Kansas, Georgia and Michigan.
Pitt has already hosted talented Class of 2025 recruits on official visits including guards in five-star Meleek Thomas and four-stars Amari Evans and Derek Dixon. They also plan to host four-star guard Isaiah Denis on Aug. 30 and four-star wing Davion Hannah on Oct. 19.
