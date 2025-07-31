Pitt Adds Surprise Penn State Game to Schedule

Inside The Panthers

Pitt Panthers basketball has announced an in-state rivalry game to be played this season.

Jan 31, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel gestures the sidelines against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh won 77-72. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Pitt Panthers basketball team hasn't been shy to bring back old rivalries. Just recently, a home-and-home series against Villanova was announced. Now, another rival joins the schedule.

On Dec. 21, Pitt will travel to Hershey, PA to meet the Penn State Nittany Lions in a basketball match.

Pitt and Penn State have played each other in basketball an impressive 148 times in history. Penn State leads the all-time series 76-72, but Pitt has won six of the last seven games played between the teams.

The last time the teams matched up was in November 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Penn State won with a score of 85-54.

Penn State adds to a growing list of non-conference opponents for Pitt. They are the the second Big Ten team Pitt will face, the first being Ohio State who Pitt will play on Nov. 28. Other non-conference opponents include West Virginia, Villanova and UCF.

Pitt and Penn State had similar 2024-25 seasons. Penn State finished with a 16-15 overall record, landing near the very bottom of the Big Ten conference.

Pitt finished with a 17-15 record, finishing 13th in the ACC. Pitt hopes to improve with four new transfers and five freshman.

Penn State and Pitt matchups can be rare to see in modern times, but they may start being more common. Both Penn State football head coach James Franklin and Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke about bringing back the football rivalry at their respective media day conferences.

Pitt's most successful sports team of recent, volleyball, played Penn State twice last season. Pitt won both the regular season game at home and the spring scrimmage that Penn State hosted.

Hopefully all of this points to more games across many sports for Pitt and Penn State.

