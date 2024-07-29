Pitt Lands in Top 10 for 2025 G
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers basketball continues to excel on the recruiting trail, as they made a top schools list for another recruit.
Omari Witherspoon, a Class of 2025 guard who plays for St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., released his top 10 schools list on Twitter, which included Pitt. Other schools to make the list include ACC schools in Clemson and Virginia Tech, Big East schools in Butler and Xavier, Big 12 schools in Oklahoma State and rival West Virginia, plus George Mason, Maryland and Vanderbilt.
He also held offers from A-10 schools in Duquesne, George Washington, Rhode Island, Richmond, Saint Joseph's and VCU, asw well as American, James Madison, Morehead State, Murray State, Nicholls State, NJIT, Norfolk State, Old Dominion and Stony Brook. He also took an unofficial visit to Old Dominion last August.
Witherspoon received an offer from Pitt just last week, as the coaching staff is working hard to secure the services of the talented guard.
247Sports is the only recruiting service to rate him so far, doing so as a three-star, the No. 30 combo guard and the No. 5 recruit in Washington, D.C in the Class of 2025, respectively.
Witherspoon will make a number of official visits this fall, including WVU on Aug. 30, Virginia Tech on Sept. 6, Butler on Sept. 13, Vanderbilt on Sept. 20 and then James Madison on Sept. 27, which Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports released back on July 21, prior to Pitt offering him.
He stands at 6-foot-4 and truly plays as a combo guard. He loves to attack the hoop with authority and will step back from mid-range or behind the arc to score as well. He also has good court vision and knows where to find his teammates for good scoring opportunities.
Witherspoon also starred for the DC Premier U17 team on the Under Armour Circuit, leading to more schools noticing his abilities.
Witherspoon is the second Class of 2025 recruit from Washington, D.C. who they've recruited with great intent, in four-star guard Derek Dixon out of Gonzaga College High School.
Pitt also recently made it in the top 10 schools for two recruits in the Class of 2025 in Amari Evans out of Overtime Elite and Cornelius "CJ" Ingram II out of Florida. Five-star guard Meleek Thomas placed Pitt in his top seven schools last week as well, with recruiting starting to close on top players.
The Panthers have two upcoming official visits, hosting four-star guard Isaiah Denis on Aug. 30 and four-star wing Davion Hannah on Oct. 19.
