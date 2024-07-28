Former Pitt LB Becoming Big Part of Buccaneers Defense
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers linebacker SirVocea Dennis is looking to make the next step in his professional career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Buccaneers drafted Dennis out of Pitt in 2023 with the No. 153 overall pick in the Fifth Round, making him the second pick from the program that draft, as they took defensive tackle Calijah Kancey No. 20 overall.
Dennis served as a reserve linebacker as a rookie last season, making 13 tackles (11 solo) and breaking up a pass in 13 games.
Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles is excited to see what Dennis will do next season, foreseeing an increased role for the linebacker in 2023.
“[Sirvocea] is gonna be a big part of what we do this year,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said at training camp.. “He’s gonna play quite a bit, and he learned both backers’ spot, whether it’s [K.J. Britt's] spot or [Lavonte David's] spot, he understands what to do. He’s very instrumental in what we do this year, the factors that we’re gonna have for him. So, he’s been a great addition. He’s stayed healthy right now, knock on wood, so we’ve gotta keep that up, but he’s grown as a person. He understands the defense more and we’d like to see more from him.”
Dennis came out of Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, N.Y. as just a two-star in the Class of 2019, but excelled at both quarterback and defensive back for his school, leading them to a 24-6 record during his time there. He also played both basketball and lacrosse in high school, demonstrating his athleticism.
He would play nine games as a true freshman in 2019, mostly on special teams and as a reserve linebacker.
Dennis got his chance to prove himself in 2020, which he surely did, as he finished with 57 tackles (35 solo), 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 games, earning All-ACC Third Team honors.
He started 13 games in 2021, helping Pitt to their first ACC Championship and also making an apperance in the Peach Bowl. He finished that season with 87 tackles (35 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, en route to All-ACC Second Team honors.
Dennis also made one of the more memorable plays in recent Pitt history that season, as he intercepted a shuffle pass from Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and ran it all the way back for a touchdown.
He would play one more season for the Panthers in 2022, where he led the team in tackles for the third straight year with 94 combined (42 solo). He also had 12.0 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Dennis received All-ACC First Team and Pro Football Focus Third Team All-American honors for his play and finished a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, recoginizing the best linebacker in the country.
With his progression at Pitt, it's not surprising to see Dennis improving in the NFL and getting more chances to show his talents at the highest level.
