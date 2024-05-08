Former Pitt F Commits to Louisiana Tech
PITTSBURGH -- William Jeffress, a graduate transfer forward that entered the portal following the conclusion of Pitt's 2023-24 season, has found a new home at Louisiana Tech.
Jeffress was a highly touted recruit out of high school, where he was the third best basketball recruit in all of Pennsylvania for the 2020 class. He was also the 22nd ranked power forward in his class. Originally a 2021 recruit, Jeffress reclassified to the 2020 class.
As part of a class that included John Hugley, Femi Odukale and Noah Collier, it was not easy for Jeffress to completely fit into the system in Pittsburgh.
In his first season, Jeffress played in 16 games, starting 4 and averaged 22.8% from the field, with 2.2 rebounds per game.
Going into the 2021-22 campaign, the Panthers had yet another roster shakeup. While Jeffress would get more playing time, where he played in 31 games and started 16, he still was unable to get a starting role. Jeffress averaged 3.4 points and 3.3 rebounds a game while mostly working behind Ithiel Horton and Mouhamadou Gueye.
Tragedy struck before the 2022-23 season, where Jeffress suffered a foot injury during preseason workouts. After undergoing surgery that December, Jeffress had to sit out the entirety of the season.
In his final season as a Panther, Jeffress was unable to find a spot for himself in the starting lineup, playing in 31 games but starting just two. Spending much of his time behind Zack Austin and Blake Hinson, Jeffress was unable to make much of an impact during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds. Fans will remember his performance against Wake Forest at home, where he was able to shut down Efton Reid in the second half of a close win.
Jeffress will join a Louisiana Tech team that is coming off a 22-10 season with a loss in the Conference USA quarterfinals to Middle Tennessee to end their season.d
