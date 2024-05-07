Pitt Miss On Transfer DT Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers saw one of their top transfer targets transfer to another school, as Anthony Johnson committed to Mississippi State.
Pitt was in his top four schools, along with Arkansas and Michigan State.
Johnson spent time at Taylor Allderdice, located in the Squirrel Hill area of the City of Pittsburgh, before transferring to Jeannette in Westmoreland County for his junior season in 2017. He excelled with Jeannette, making 134 tackles and 12 sacks en route to a 16-1 season and winning both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A Championships.
He transferred to Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio for his senior season, before committing to Bowling Green. He played in three games as a freshman, redshirting, and then entered the transfer portal.
Johnson ended up at FCS program Youngstown State and played the past four seasons there. He served mostly as a reserve defensive lineman in his first two seasons, playing in 14 games and making seven tackles.
He would see more time in 2022, playing in nine games and starting six. He made 13 tackles, five solo, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack that season.
Johnson had his most productive season in 2023, starting all 13 games for the Penguins. He made 25 tackles, 10 solo, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
He chose to transfer from Youngstown State following the season. He received many offers then, including one from Pitt, but chose to go to Illinois.
Johnson re-entered the transfer portal following spring practices and will now finish out his collegiate career with the Bulldogs.
Pitt also offerred two other defensive ends in Keyron Crawford from Arkansas State, who landed at Auburn, and Deamontae Diggs from Youngstown State, who committed to Cal.
The defensive ends that Pitt has include Kansas State transfer/fifth year Nate Matlack, redshirt sophomore Jimmy Scott, redshirt freshmen Maverick Gracio and Clemson transfer David Ojiegbe, as well as freshmen Zachary Crothers, Ty Yuhas and Sincere Edwards.
