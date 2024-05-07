Pitt Well Represented During NFL Rookie Minicamps
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have a number of players who didn't earn a draft pick nor signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), but still have the chance to impress NFL teams going forward.
Rookie minicamps start for the league soon, with a few happening this past weekend and the majortiy taking place this upcoming weekend.
The Indianapolis Colts were the one NFL team that showed the most interest in Pitt players over draft weekend.
They traded up to select offensive tackle Matt Goncalves in the Third Round, making him the first Panther taken in the draft that weekend.
The Colts also signed former Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis as a UDFA and invited both offensive lineman Jake Kradel and tight end Malcolm Epps to their rookie minicamp this weekend, May 10-12.
Slovis struggled in his sole season with the Panthers in 2022, completing 184-of-315 passes, 58.4%, for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 11 games for the Panthers, finishing with a 7-4 record.
He played terribly in poor losses, particularly against Louisville, where he threw two poor first half interceptions, and completing just 14-of -31 passes in a loss to North Carolina. He also struggled with mobility in-and-out of the pocket and the offense suffered as a whole.
Kradel spent six seasons with the Panthers from 2018-23, playing at both center and right guard, with 52 appearances and 46 starts.
Epps also played six years in college, making 59 apperances and starting 12 contests. He caught 46 passes for 598 yards and seven touchdowns in his collegiate career.
He spent his first three seasons at Texas, the next two at USC and then his final at Pitt last season.
Epps played in 11 games and made two starts in the final two contests in 2023. He had nine catches for 115 yards in 2023, with his three catches for 52 yards against Syracuse in Week 11 at Yankee Stadium serving as his best game of the season.
Cornerback Marquis Williams is staying close to Pitt, as he earned an invite to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp.
Williams played for the Panthers for six seasons from 2018-23, making 60 appearances and starting 46 of those contests. He accrued 109 tackles (82 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 17 passes defended and one forced fumble.
Running back C'Bo Flemister made it on another AFC North team in the Baltimore Ravens for their rookie minicamp, which happened this past weekend.
Flemister played in 49 games over six season in college, 25 with Notre Dame in his first four seasons from 2018-21 and then 24, missing just one, for Pitt the past two seasons.
He rushed 138 times for 558 yards and four touchdowns, while also making eight catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in 24 games and five starts for the Panthers.
AJ Woods himself signed as a UDFA with the Washington Commanders, giving him a good chance to play next season.
Woods spent five seasons with the Panthers from 2019-23, playing in 59 games and starting in 14 contests. He made 102 tackles (69 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four interceptions, 25 passes defended and one forced fumble in his collegiate career.
Former Pitt defensive end John Morgan also signed as UDFA with the New England Patriots.
Morgan spent five seasons with the Panthers from 2018-22, playing in 53 games with eight starts. He made 73 tackles (45 solo), 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two passes defended and three forced fumbles.
He then spent last season with Arkansas, playing in 11 games, making 15 tackles (eight solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble.
