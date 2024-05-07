Former Pitt WR Signs With Titans
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers receiver Tyler Boyd has found his new home after a lengthy recruitment in free agency.
Boyd, a star for the Panthers from 2013 to 2015, has reportedly signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. He was at one time considered a target for his hometown team, the Steelers but that relationship faded quickly and now he is a Titan.
Boyd is one of the most prolfic pass-catchers in school history. He finished his career as Pitt's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. He 's second in all-purpose yards and earned first-team All-ACC consideration in back-to-back seasons to close out his college career.
Boyd went on to be drafted in the second round of the 2016 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and has been extremely reliable over his six-year career, amassing an even 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns on 513 catches over 120 games. He'll bring his steady hands and veteran presence to a Titans team that now features Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins around second-year quarterback Will Levis.
