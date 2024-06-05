Pitt's Bub Carrington Inches Closer to Lottery Pick
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington's draft stock has taken off since he officially declared and worked out at the NBA Combine and at least one mock draft has him inching closer to the edge of the NBA Draft lottery.
Yahoo!Sports' Krysten Peek released a new 2024 NBA Mock Draft this week and she has Carrington headed to Hollywood to join the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers, who she believes will take him with the No. 17 overall pick in this month's draft.
"Carrington is a player a lot of teams left the combine high on with how well he interviewed and tested during the agility and shooting drills," Peek wrote. "The Lakers will most likely take Bronny James in the second round but will be looking for a true point guard who can bring a spark and possibly be used in a deal for veteran help."
Carrington finished his lone collegiate season averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists to just 1.9 turnovers per game while shooting 41% from the field and 32% from 3-point range. He closed the season especially strong, averaging 18.8 points 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48% from 3-point range over his final six games, including a 24-point outburst against then-No. 4 North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinals. He was a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week honoree, earned an All-ACC honorable mention, landed on the ACC All-Rookie team and finished third in ACC Rookie of the Year voting.
Carrington's draft stock has been aided by his age (he still hasn't turned 19 yet) and his height (6'5 with long arms that Pitt head coach Jeff Capel claims are still growing) along with some impressive freshman year tape. And his outstanding shooting numbers at the Combine in Chicago has only made him a more tantalizing prospect.
