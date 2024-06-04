Pitt Football Adds Delaware to Future Schedule
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will play Delaware as a non-conference opponent in 2029, according to FBS Schedules.
Delaware is transitioning from the FCS to the FBS and will start play in Conference USA for the 2025 season. This will make them the 136th team in the FBS, with Kennesaw State joining in 2024 and Missouri State also coming along with Delaware in 2025, with both teams also participating in CUSA.
Pitt has won both games against Delaware at Heinz Field in the all-time series, which includes a 62-0 victory in 2014 and a 17-14 battle in 2019.
The Panthers fell behind the Blue Hens 14-10 heading into the fourth quarter, but quarterback Nick Patti, who was playing in place of injured starter Kenny Pickett, delivered a go-ahead 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Taysir Mack with 10:33 left in the game to avoid the shock upset.
Pitt now has a full 2029 non-conference schedule with four opponents with the addition of Delaware. This includes a home game Sept. 8 against rival West Virginia, which will restart the Backyard Brawl for four seasons after a three-year hiatus, plus a road game agaisnt UCF on Sept. 15 and then FCS program Richmond at home on Sept. 22.
The future Group of 5 teams that Pitt will play in the non-conference in the upcoming years includes MAC schools in Kent State this season on Aug. 31, Central Michigan on Sept. 6, 2025 and Miami (Ohio) on Sept, 5, 2026, as well as UConn at home on Oct. 30, 2027 and on the road on Nov. 4, 2028.
