Pitt Football Offers Talented Local DB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to recruit around the local area and offered a WPIAL prospect from the Class of 2027.
Zachary Gleason Jr., a defensive back/athlete from Chartiers Valley in nearby Bridgeville, Pa., announced that he received an offer from Pitt on Twitter.
Pitt is the first Power Four team to offer Gleason and just the second team overall, with Akron doing so as well. He performed well at Pitt football camps this past weekend and the scholarship is a reward for his efforts overall.
Gleason stands at 6-foot and 165 pounds, with the potential to grow more as he has three more seasons of high school football left.
He plays great in man or zone coverage at cornerback, showing great awareness wherever he is on the field and also great strength in taking down opposing wide outs.
Panthers safeties coach Cory Sanders made the offer to Gleason and will look to grow the relationship throughout Gleason's in highschool.
Gleason joins Pittsburgh Central Catholic offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis as one of two Class of 2027 WPIAL recruits who earned scholarships from their performances at the Pitt football camps.
Other WPIAL Class of 2027 recruits that Pitt offered include defensive backs Khalil Taylor from Seton LaSalle and Gabriel Jenkins from Imani Christian Academy, Aliquippa cornerback Larry Moon III, Penn Hills athlete Carter Bonner and running backs Armand Hill from West Mifflin and Kemon Spell from McKeesport.
