Sacramento Kings Predicted to Draft Pitt Star Guard
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. is just one week away from the NBA Draft, June 26-27, where he'll discover the team he'll play for next season.
Krysten Peek, a NBA Draft analyst for Yahoo Sports, released her latest mock draft where she placed Carrington at No. 13 to the Sacramento Kings.
He recently participated in a pre-draft workout for the Kings, along with the Orlando Magic and the Utah Jazz. Peek attributes her high ranking of Carrington to his work in those team meetings and workouts.
"Carrington was a projected mid-to-late first-round pick all season and has catapulted to the lottery during workouts and team meetings," Peek wrote. "He has great size and is so productive offensively, playing on or off the ball. His shot selection still needs some fine-tuning, but there are a lot of teams in the 10-20 range that love his up."
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
