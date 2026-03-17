Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Kings)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama played over 33 minutes on Monday night in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Now, the Spurs have an easier game on the second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings, who have the worst record in the Western Conference.

San Antonio has yet to release an injury report for this game, meaning bettors will have to wait and see if the Defensive Player of the Year favorite is able to suit up. This game would make sense to rest Wemby since the Spurs are 13.5-point favorites in the odds at DraftKings, but the Spurs star can only miss a couple more games to remain eligible for awards and All-NBA this season.

Wembanyama has already missed 15 games, with the Spurs going 10-5 in those matchups. Since San Antonio played in the NBA Cup title game against the New York Knicks, Wemby can miss 18 regular season games and will still be eligible to win MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and more.

Even though he's dealt with a few injuries this season, Wemby hasn't sat out in many back-to-backs. The last time he missed a game that was part of a back-to-back was on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 after he suffered a knee injury against the New York Knicks.

However, Wemby did miss a recent game against the Denver Nuggets, so it's possible San Antonio will look to manage his minutes at the very least against a terrible Kings team.

This story will be updated with Wembanyama's official injury status once the Spurs release their injury report on Tuesday.

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