Pitt's Bub Carrington Excels at NBA Draft Combine
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington Jr. excelled at the NBA Draft Combine on Monday, displaying his talents and athleticism to prospective scouts.
Carrington ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
He showed off his shooting prowess throughout Monday's drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
The NBA Draft Combine takes place this week, May 12-19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. Close to 80 players received an invite and almost all of them have to pariticpate or the NBA will deem them inelligible for the draft.
Players at the combine have to go through testing on strength, movement, agility, performance and measuring different parts of the body, such as height, weight, wingspan, etc. They also have to do work with media training, player development and shooting drills.
Carrington went through a number of drills on Monday, but he will not participate in the scrimmages on Tuesday and Wednesday, joining a number of players to do so.
He also received measurements as a part of his Monday at the NBA Draft Combine. He stands at 6-foot 3 and 3/4 inches (without shoes), 194.8 pounds and a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Pitt listed him last season at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, so he's gained a little weight and remains around the same height, with shoes on.
Experts are making mock drafts that predict Carrington as a mid-late First Round pick and a great showing at the NBA Draft Combine might propel him into becoming a lottery pick.
Carrington starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
He started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming to first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
