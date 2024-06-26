Pitt Football Makes Final 3 For 2025 OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a great month of June when it comes to football recruiting and are closing in on a recruit from Texas.
Class of 2025 offensive lineman Byron Nelson, who plays for Katy High School in Katy, Texas, announced his final three schools on Twitter, placing Pitt alongside Vanderbilt and ACC foe North Carolina. He also announced he will commit this Friday, June 28.
He cut his list down from other offers including, Sun Belt schools Arkansas State, Louisiana, Texas State, Conference USA schools in Louisiana Tech, North Texas and UTEP, American schools in Memphis and Tulane, as well as Cal, Colorado State and Texas Tech.
Panthers offensive line coach Jeremy Darveau offered Nelson back in February and they were able to get him in on an official visit for the summer.
Nelson took a visit to all three schools this month, in Pitt on June 6, Vanderbilt on June 14 and UNC on June 21. UNC offered him a scholarship following the visit and look most likely to get him.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, Nelson looks primed to play as an an interior offensive lineman. He's a solid player, who dominates at the line of scrimmage and gives his running backs holes to exploit, as well as time for his quarterback to make the perfect throw.
247Sports ranks Nelson as the No. 112 interior offensive lineman and No, 231 recruit in Texas, On3 rates him as the No. 59 interior offensive lineman and No. 192 in the state, while Rivals has not ranked him yet. 247Sports and On3 both rank him as a three-star.
The Panthers have 18 commitments in the Class of 2025, with one "Pat Signal" remaining, leaving an unknown recruit.
Four recruits committed after official visits this past weekend in three-stars in athletes Synkwan Smith from Roswell, Ga., Emmanuel Taylor from Virginia Beach, Va., Kha'leal Sterling from Miami, Fla. and offensive lineman Torian Chester from Albany, Ga.
Elijah Dotson, a four-star defensive back commit, visited this weekend as well, likely playing a role in Smith, Sterling, Chester and Taylor joining him in the Class of 2025.
Five of the commitments made their decision following official visits the first weekend, June 6-8, including tight end Max Hunt, athlete Ja'Kyrian "Boosie" Turner, linebacker Justin Thompson, wide receiver DaMarion Fowlkes and defensive end Julian "Juju" Anderson.
The rest of the Class of 2025 includes offensive linemen Shep Turk and Akram Elnagmi, quarterback Mason Heintschel, wide receiver Tony Kinsler, athlete Bryce Yates, defensive lineman Trevor Sommers and defensive back Shawn Lee Jr.
