Heat Selecting Pitt Star in ESPN Mock Draft
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers star freshman guard Carlton "Bub" Carrington is less than 24 hours away from finding out his new team, with the 2024 NBA Draft looming.
Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of Draft Express released a late night ESPN mock draft after a big trade took place involving Brooklyn Nets forward guard Mikal Bridges going to the New York Knicks for a number of future First Round draft picks.
They both picked the Miami Heat to take Carrington at the No. 15 overall slot, just one pick after the NBA Draft lottery.
Givony wrote that the Heat's rivals are expecting them to go with a younger guard, like Kentucky's Rob Dillingham, Duke's Jared McCain or USC's Isaiah Collier, who are among the names mentioned consistently along with Carrington.
Carrington will turn 19 years old in July, making him the second youngest NBA Draft prospect, fitting him perfectly into what the Heat are looking for.
"His combination of size, length, shot-making prowess and passing creativity, along with his youth, intangibles and late-blooming trajectory is every intriguing to teams, even if he's not as far along in his development as some players who are in this range," Givony wrote on Carrington.
"Carrington will need time and seasoning to be ready to play meaningful NBA minutes, but versatility and feel for the game gives him a high ceiling in a draft lacking somewhat in that department."
He earned an invite to the NBA Draft green room, where his family will join him at the Barclays Center, as he is likely going in the first 20 selections.
Carrington had an excellent performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which put him on the radar for a number of draft experts and scouts.
He ran his 3/4 court sprint in 3.28 seconds, ranking sixth best. He also finished ranked tied 12th best with a maximum veritcal jump of 36.5 inches.
Carrington showed off his shooting prowess throughout those drills as well. He shot 21-for-30, 70%, off the dribble, 19-for-25, 76.0%, side-by-side and 20-for-25, 80%, on spot up shooting, all best marks at the combine. He also shot 13-for-25, 52.0%, in the 3-point star drill, tied for eighth best.
He starred for the Panthers last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the first Panther to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
If he does go in the First Round, Carrington would serve as the first Pitt player to go that early since Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Carrington would also become the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took Lamar Patterson in the Second Round in 2014.
