Preview: Pitt Finishes Home Stand With VMI

PITTSBURGH --- The Pitt Panthers have had a great start to 2024 and will conclude their homestand against mid-major foe VMI on Nov. 18.
Despite sophomore guard Jaland Lowe's shooting struggles over the last two games, the Panthers have scored 83 and 86 points, repsectively.
Pitt's defense in the two games last week was stout. The Panthers' defense gave up 64 points to Gardner-Webb and 62 points to West Virginia. After the pair of 20-plus point wins, Pitt is ranked 19th in the Ken Pomeroy College Basketball rankings.
VMI Outlook
Last season, VMI finished with a 4-28 record, their worst season since 1982, and finished with just seven wins the season before that. Third-year head coach Andrew Wilson has gotten his team on track in his third-season at VMI, already matching last season's win total four games into the season.
The Keydets can score the ball with the best of 'em, scoring 100 points in two of their first three games. VMI's only loss of the season was against Tennessee Tech, who scored a lay-up with six seconds left to win 72-21 on Nov. 15 in the Greenrbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Not only has their offense clicked so far, but the Keydets are doing so with a very young and inexperienced roster. They only have one junior and one senior on their roster, the latter of which hasn't recorded any minutes this season.
VMI's star is sophomore forward Augustinas Kiudulas, who stands at six-foot-eight. Kiudulas averages 21.5 points, eight rebounds and a block per game -- all leading VMI.
Kiudulas hasn't been the most efficient scorer from inside the arc this season, but is hitting 42.9% of his three-pointers. He has taken on a much bigger role than he had last season with Indiana State -- who had the highest NET ranking of any team that did not receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.
The secondary scorer for the Keydets is sophomore forward TJ Johnson, who averages the most minutes on the team, 29.2 per game, and adds 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Johnson led the team with 23 points in a 46-point win over Christendom, a team in the USCAA, the one game that Kiudulas didn't play in this season. He has also shot proficiently from deep this season, making 44.7% of his three-point attempts.
VMI sophomore guard Tan Yildizoglu leads the Keydets with 7.2 assists and adds 9.4 points per game. Yildizoglu played for the Pacific Tigers last season, recording just 12.3 minutes per game and having minimal production, but like Kiudulas, heis playing with a much bigger role this season.
Bringing experience to the table is junior guard Rickey Bradley Jr., who hasn't scored efficiently this season, but is playing the second-most minutes on the team with 29 per game.
Key for Pitt Win vs. VMI
While the Keydets haven't faced the toughest competition, they are only giving up 64.4 points per game -- slightly more than Pitt's 62.5 points per game. Ideally, Pitt takes down VMI handedly and uses the win as a springboard into a neutral-site match-up with LSU on Nov. 22.
Look for Pitt to continue their growth against West Virginia on defense, as the Panthers who dealt with foul trouble against Murray State and Gardner-Webb did not get into foul trouble against West Virginia.
Also, look for Lowe to break out of a slight shooting slump. While Lowe has missed some shots he and head coach Jeff Capel expect the sophomore guard to make, graduate student guard Damian Dunn and senior guard Ishmael Leggett have picked up the slack.
Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham has also played exceptionally over the last two games for the Panthers, recording a near double-double against Gardner-Webb and a double-double against West Virginia, after taking a shot to the mouth and needing stitches.
Last season, Pitt fell to Florida in their fifth game of the season at a neutral site. If the Panthers can take down the Keydets the 5-0 start would be their best since the 2018-19 season.
