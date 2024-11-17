Takeaways: Pitt Fails at Wrong Moments vs. Clemson
PITTSBURGH-- The Pitt Panthers suffered their third straight loss after their comeback attempt fell short against No. 20 Clemson on Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium.
After playing from behind for most of the game, the Panthers took a 20-17 lead over the Clemson Tigers after a 47-yard field goal from redshirt senior placekicker Ben Sauls with 1:36 seconds left in the game, but the defense would allow a late touchdown quickly after.
Panthers Redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell threw two incompletions and an interception on the final drive and the Tigers escaped with a 24-20 victory.
The loss drops Pitt as the team falls to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC with two games left on the season.
This was certainly a winnable game for the Panthers, but several big factors ultimately caused their downfall.
Penalties Make For Frustrating Pitt Loss
The Panthers finished with 13 penalties for 100 yards lost, which played a big part in their loss.
Multiple Pitt drives were killed by flags, most notably early in the fourth quarter, where they made it all way to the Clemson's one yard line.
They committed three straight penalties, which pushed the ball back to the 16-yard line, and the Panthers had to settle for a field goal.
That critical four-point swing was ultimately the difference, and one where the Pitt coaching staff and fan base will look back with disgust.
Pitt Offensive Line Lacks Cohesion
Another big factor in their loss was poor pass-blocking. The Clemson defense got to Yarnell for eight sacks and hit him a total of 10 times.
While the Pitt offense found a rhythm in the second half, it hampered their ability to move the ball in the first.
The offensive line woes stem from injuries, which have led to shuffled rotations. Redshirt senior Branson Taylor, the team's starting left tackle played the first six games of the season, before suffering season-ending injury vs. Cal.
Redshirt sophomore Ryan Baer stepped in at left tackle for the second straight game, after starting the first eight games of 2024 at right tackle.
Fellow redshirt sophomore Isaiah Montgomery started at right tackle in the loss vs. Virginia at right tackle and then Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi chose redshirt sophmore Jackson Brown as the starter vs. Clemson. These games both served as the first collegiate start for each player.
The tackle positions serve as some of the most critical in football, and the lack of synchronisity meant that Clemson had an easy time getting to Yarnell and disrupting the flow of the Pitt offense.
Pitt Defense Excels, then Falters
The defense did an amazing job for most of the afternoon. holding Clemson to only eight yards rushing and sacking junior quarterback Cade Klubnik five times prior to the final drive.
Clemson excelled against Pitt in two minute drill at the end of both halves. They moved 39 yards in 45 seconds, which set up a field goal that extended their lead to 17-7.
The final defensive drive saw them give up 75 yards in a mere 20 seconds, which included the 50-yard Klubnik rushing touchdown that put Clemson up for good.
Allowing 10 points in 65 seconds is a hard swing to overcome for any team, and especially the final drive where the Panthers needed a big stand from their defense.
After spending most of the game shutting down the Tigers attack, that one is particularly brutal, and so was this loss.
Pitt now has to regroup, and end their season on a positive note with two road contests against Louisville and Boston College.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt Press Conferences After Clemson Loss
- Pitt Falls Late to No. 20 Clemson
- Pitt Suffers Two More Injuries vs. Clemson
- Pitt RB Departs with Serious Injury
- Who Walked for Pitt Senior Day?
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt