Pitt HC Updates Evolving QB Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthters had to make a change at quarterback ahead of their matchup vs the No. 20 Clemson Tigers, due to injury.
Redshirt junior Nate Yarnell got the start over redshirt freshman Eli Holstein at quarterback for Pitt, who suffered an injury in the previous game, a 24-19 loss to Virginia at home in Week 11.
He would rush five yards and slide down on a drive in the third quarter, but Virginia junior linebacker Trey McDonald hit him late and hard. He took off his helmet and medical personnel rushed off to help him out.
The officials would disqualify McDonald, after determing the hit qualified for a targeting penalty.
He didn't return to the game and Yarnell had to come in. Yarnell struggled, completing just 4-of-12 passes for 44 yards and a touchdown and two interceptions in the defeat.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his final press conference before Clemson that Holstein needed medical clearance before he could play in the game. Holstein went through warmups, but he didn't play.
Yarnell completed 34-of-54 passes for 350 yards and one touchdown and an interception in the 24-20 loss to the Tigers. He almost lead the Panthers to a victory, but a late defensive touchdown and poor final drive doomed them.
Narduzzi said postgame that he anticipates that Holstein will return for their next game vs. No. 19 Louisville on the road on Nov. 23 in Week 13.
He didn't make a declaration for who would start in that game, but that they'll see how Holstein feels during the week and who looks better going into Louisville.
"It's way too early," Narduzzi said. "We'll see how Eli is feeling, and that's a coach's decision. We've got a lot of confidence in Eli. Eli has played well all year, as well.
"Again, I've told you all year Nate Yarnell is a good football player, and you guys saw it out there today, and we'll see when the grading gets done and see how everybody feels."
Holstein has completed 177-of-286 passes, 62%, for 2,177 yards and 17 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games this season. He also ranked second on Pitt with 323 rushing yards on 79 carries, 4.1 yards per carry, and three touchdowns on the ground.
His 17 touchdown passes and four 300-yard passing games rank tied for the most by a Pitt freshman since Alex Van Pelt in 1989.
Holstein has earned ACC Rookie of the Week five times, Davey O'Brien Award Weekly honors twice and Walter Camp Award Weekly honors once.
He is also on two award watch lists, including the Davey O'Brien Award, which recognizes the best quarterback in college football, and the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Holstein beat out Yarnell for the starting job in the week leading up to the first game of the season, a 55-24 blowout of Kent State at home on Aug. 31.
Yarnell had started three games prior for Pitt before, a 34-13 win on the road over Western Michigan on Sept. 17, 2022, a 24-16 victory over Boston College on Nov. 16, 2023 and then a 30-19 loss to Duke on Nov. 25, 2023.
