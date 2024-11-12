Pitt Dominates Gardner-Webb in Victory
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continued their strong start to the season with a 83-64 victory over Gardner-Webb at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers improve to 3-0, after they blewout the Radford Highlanders in the season opener on Nov. 4, 96-56, and outlasted the Murray State Racers on Nov. 8, 83-68, both at home. This is also their third win over the Runnin' Bulldogs, defeating them at home twice prior in 2016 and 2020.
Pitt jumped out to a 14-2 lead through the first five minutes. Graduate student guard Damian Dunn scored a layup and coverted an and-one opportunity on a layup, while senior guard Ishmael Leggett made two layups himself.
The Panthers increased their lead to 29-13 at the under-8 media timeout and to 20 points at 38-18 with five minutes remaining. Leggett led with seven points on a 3-pointer, a layup and two free throws, while junior forward Cam Corhen converted an and-one opportunity on a dunk and added a shot in the paint.
Pitt would struggle the rest of the period, missing their next eight shots going scoreless, but Gardner-Webb only scored two shots, keeping them up 15 at halftime.
The Panthers got the lead back up to 19 early in the second half, with Leggett scoring a layup, junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham knocking down a 3-pointer and Corhen converting an alley-oop and a layup, to make it 48-29.
The shooting stuggles came back for Pitt, as their offensive became stagnant, which allowed Gardner-Webb to cut the lead to 11 at the midway point of the period.
The Panthers managed to put the game away, as they upped their play on defense and went on a 14-1 run over a four minute period.
Diaz Graham made two baskets and redshirt forward Zack Austin added four points on a layup and two free throws.
Freshman guard Amsal Delalić made his first appearance for the program in this victory, making a 3-pointer.
He suffered a shooting hand injury in late September and missed the first two games of the season, but Pitt head coach Jeff Capel announced he would return for this matchup vs. Gardner-Webb, which he did.
Pitt will battle rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl in their next matchup at home on Nov. 15 with an 8:00 p.m. tip-off.
