Three Takeaways From Pitt's Worst Loss In Recent Memory

No one said the Pitt Panthers game on Jan. 17 was going to be easy, but no one expected them to fall to No. 20 Louisville, 100-59.

Embarrassing is an understatement as Pitt allowed triple digits for the first time since Jan. 24, 2017. Coincidentally, that game also happened to be against Louisville.

For what it's worth, they also allowed 106 points against Marshall that season, but that was in a winning effort.

The Panthers are now 8-10 (1-4 ACC) after having dropped four of their last five. Getting a conference win over Georgia Tech was nice, but that high sure didn't last long as the Cardinals made a statement.

1. Louisville Did All That Without Mikel Brown Jr.

Final: Pitt 59, Louisville 100 — Pitt Basketball (@Pitt_MBB) January 18, 2026

The freshman guard hasn't played since Dec. 13 and Louisville is still finding ways to win without him. Even though he's played seven or eight games fewer than his teammates, he's still second on the team with his average of 16.6 points per game.

No one can question the Cardinals' depth as all five starters ended the game in double digits. In total, 24 of their 100 points came off the bench from three scorers. Knowing Brown Jr. has been out for quite some time, one can only imagine what this team at full strength could've done.

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) defends during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

2. Outplayed In Every Aspect

Pitt shot just 38% from the field, which was quite different from Louisville's 63%. The Cardinals shot 52% from three compared to a 29% effort from the Panthers. Louisville made a higher percentage of free throws, grabbed more rebounds, had more assists, turned the ball over less, and grabbed more steals en route to the victory.

Saying Pitt was humbled may also be an understatement. Their record is far from the best, but in no world should that have warranted this type of performance, at home, no less.

3. Jeff Capel On The Hot Seat

Assuming Jeff Capel gets another year because of the stellar recruiting class next year, it is tournament or bust next year. Not First Four Out, Next Four Out, or even a 20+ win season. It’s NCAA Tournament or bust. If they don’t make the tournament…..✌️#Pitt #CBB #H2P — Harry Psaros (@PittGuru) January 18, 2026

The 50-year-old head coach has been with this team since 2018, but Panthers fans keep urging a change to be made. His 283-255 overall record is quite nice, but during his time with this team, his only accolade was being the 2023 ACC Coach of the Year.

The former Duke guard has been a coach since 2000 and has seen it all. That said, nothing he's done recently has worked for this Panthers team. That game should be a wake-up call to all involved, as Capel could soon be on his way out, much to the delight of the fans.

