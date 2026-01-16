Pitt Adds Texas State Transfer QB
PITTSBURGH — Texas State transfer quarterback Holden Geriner has committed to the Pitt Panthers, according to On3.
Geriner is entering his redshirt senior season and will very likely be the backup to rising sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel, who officially announced his return to Pitt for the 2026 season on Jan. 15.
Heintschel is coming off a true freshman season of 2,354 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 63.6% completion percentage in nine starts.
Geriner played in three games and threw a pass in one during his lone season with Texas State. He previously played at Auburn for three seasons. Geriner is 9-for-21 passing with 116 yards and one interception in his college career.
Pitt has been searching for a veteran backup quarterback since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. Former starter Eli Holstein has transferred to Virginia and backup Cole Gonzales transferred to Charlotte.
This left Pitt with only Heintschel, true freshman walk-on Beau Jackson and incoming freshmen Angelo Renda and Corey Dailey as its only projected signal callers in 2026.
Geriner was a 247Sports Composite four-star recruit out of Savannah, Ga., and was the No. 18 quarterback in the Class of 2022. In high school, Geriner threw for over 7,100 yards and 71 touchdowns. He led Benedictine Military School to a Class 4A title in his senior year and was named the game's MVP.
Geriner appeared in eight games at Auburn, including the 2023 Music City Bowl, before transferring to Texas State in 2025.
Pitt Transfer Portal Commits
The following transfer portal recruits have reportedly committed with Pitt or have announced their commitment to Pitt:
- Jan. 4: OT Netinho Olivieri, R-Jr. — Penn
- Jan. 7: WR Malik Knight, R-Jr. — Western Carolina
- Jan. 7: OG Keylen Davis, R-Jr. — Akron
- Jan. 8: CB Kanye Thompson, R-Jr. — Slippery Rock (DII)
- Jan. 8: CB Raion Strader, Jr. — Auburn
- Jan. 9: LS Justin Schmidt, R-Fr. — Purdue
- Jan. 9: TE Carson Kent, R-Jr. — Oklahoma
- Jan. 9 P Gabe Russo, R-So. — Idaho State
- Jan. 10: RB La'Vell Wright, R-Sr. — Western Kentucky
- Jan. 10: DT Jeremiah Warren, R-So. — Illinois
- Jan. 10: TE Elijah Lagg, Jr. — UAB
- Jan. 10: LB DeMarco Ward, R-So. — Memphis
- Jan. 10: K Samuel Hunsaker, So. — Northern Arizona
- Jan. 11: DT Eliyt Nairne, R-So. — Tulane
- Jan. 13: LB Alex Sanford Jr., Jr. — Purdue
- Jan. 16: QB Holden Geriner, R-Sr. — Texas State
