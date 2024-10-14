Pitt Falls in ESPN Football Power Index
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 20 Pitt Panthers pulled off a close win vs. Cal, 17-15 at Acrisure Stadium in Week 7, but still managed to fall in the latest ESPN Football Power Index.
The Football Power Index predicts how teams will do in the future and the strength of each team every week of the season. It's not about ranking teams from top-to-bottom, but looking at the outcome for each team going forward.
Pitt dropped from a score of 8.0 after their 34-24 win vs. North Carolina on the road in Week 6 to a score of 7.4 after their slim win vs. Cal. They also dropped four spots to No. 36 from No. 32.
They stay at No. 6 in the ACC FPI, with Virginia Tech dropping two places to No. 30, while Miami, Clemson, Louisvillle and SMU come in at No. 10, No. 11, No. 16 and No. 18, respectively.
Cal improved four spots after their loss to Pitt to No. 41, Georgia Tech rose three places after their road win over North Carolina and Boston College improved four spots to No. 54 after a bye and Syracuse dropped two spots to No. 62 after a 24-17 win on the road vs. NC State.
FPI predicts Pitt to have 8.8 wins and 3.3 losses, close to a 9-3 record. It also predicts Pitt a 0.2% chance to win the rest of their games, a 2.2% chance to win the ACC, an 18.6% chance to make the College Football Playoff, 0.5% chance to make the National Championship Game and 0.1% chance to win it.
The Panthers saw their potential to finish undefeated and win the ACC both drop, but their percentage to make the College Football Playoff and National Championship Game rose.
Pitt improved to No. 20 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, the highest they have ranked in either poll since Week 2 of the 2022 season after defeating rival West Virginia at home to start out.
The 6-0 start to the season is the best for the Panthers since they were 7-0 in 1982, with Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino playing.
They blewout Kent State 55-24 in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. They then made two comebacks, down 21 midway through the third quarter to take down Cincinnati, 28-27, on the road in the River City Rivalry on Sept. 7, and down 10 with five minutes remaining, with two late touchdown drives to defeat rival West Virginia at home on Sept. 14.
Pitt also dominated FCS opponent Youngstown State 73-17, the first game they scored more than 70 points since they defeated another FCS opponent, New Hampshire, 77-7 on Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
The 4-0, undefeated non-conference record was the first time they ever acheived that since joining the Big East in that 1991 season, after historically playing as an independent previously.
The win over the Tar Heels was the first ever win for the Panthers in Chapel Hill, losing their previous seven meetings there.
