Watch: Former Pitt WR Bub Means Scores First NFL TD
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers wider receiver Bub Means has begun his NFL contributions for the New Orleans Saints, grabbing his first touchdown catch of his career.
Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a quick pass and found Means open the in the corner of the end zone for a toe-tapping touchdown, putting them up 20-17 at home over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Means led the Saints with five catches on six targets in the first half and was second best with 45 reception yards.
The rookie didn't have any catches in the first five games of the season, playing four of them and receiving just one target in the 47-10 blowout of the Carolina Panthers in the season opener.
The Saints took Means in the Fifth Round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the No. 170 overall pick, making him the eighth player they've drafted from Pitt in the history of their franchise.
Means hails from Lovejoy, Ga., south of Atlanta and played for Lovejoy High School, making 900 catches and 11 touchdowns combined over his junior and senior seasons.
He started out at Tennessee as a defensive back, played just four games there and redshirted. He would then transfer to Louisiana Tech, playing in just one game in 2020, but excelling in 2021, where he made 22 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns.
Means transferred to Pitt and played his final two seasons of college football in 2022 and 2023.
He played in all 13 games and started seven contests in 2022, culminating in a Sun Bowl victory. He made 27 catches for 401 yards and two touchdowns that season, including four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown and a 17-yard catch on the final drive to set up the winning field goal in that Sun Bowl win.
Means played in all 12 games and started 10 contests in 2023, with 41 catches for 721 yards and six touchdowns, leading Pitt in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He had career-highs of nine catches and 109 yards against Wake Forest and a career-long touchdown of 75 yards vs. Virginia Tech.
He will hope that this touchdown vs. the Buccaneers is the first of many in a long, successful NFL career.
