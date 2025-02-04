WATCH: Pitt HC Jeff Capel Addresses Virginia Loss
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers suffered their worst defeat of the season, losing 73-57 to a poor Virginia team at the Petersen Events Center.
Pitt has lost six out of their past eight games with the defeat to Virginia, dropping to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in the ACC, as they likely fall off the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. This also makes it back-to-back defeats for Pitt, as they lost 76-74 to Wake Forest on Feb. 1 on the road.
This is the only Quad 3 defeat on the season for the Panthers, but they have just one Quad 1 win and a poor loss will hurt them as they head into March.
Pitt fell behind early, as Virginia scored 17 unanswered points, went on a 23-3 run, taking a 24-7 lead with eight minutes remaining in the period and eventually built a 20-point advantage, 30-10 with 4:46 left.
The 17-0 unanswered run Pitt allowed ranks tied for the 11th biggest in program history. They also allowed an 18-0 run to end their 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7.
The Panthers struggled defensively in the defeat, as the Cavaliers shot 56.0% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range, making 10 of their 22 attempts.
Cavaliers sophomore guard Dai Dai Ames caused the Panthers issues all night and led the way with 27 points. He shot 11-for-16 from the field, 3-for-6 from behind the arc and making both of his free throws.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was disappointed in his team's performance and said that it was as bad as that he's been a part of. He also apologized to the fans for the poor play and will look for answers throughout the week.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Press Conference
Panthers junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham wants the team to use this defeat as one that they get back from and begin a strong finish to the end of the season.
Pitt F Jorge Diaz Graham Press Conference
Virginia head coach Ron Sanchez spoke on the great defense his team played, leading to an early lead and a fantastic win for them on the road.
Virginia HC Ron Sanchez Press Conference
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Suffers Embarrassing Loss to Virginia
- Pitt Football 2025 Signee Achieves Wrestling Milestone
- Pitt Duo Makes Way-Too-Early All-America Team
- Seahawks Hire Former Pitt QB as Coach
- Pitt Falls in NET Rankings After Tough Loss
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt