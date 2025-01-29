Inside The Panthers

WATCH: Pitt Addresses Win Over North Carolina

The Pitt Panthers spoke on their big win at home over North Carolina.

Jan 28, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) handles the ball against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers spoke on their important win over North Carolina at the Petersen Events Center.

Pitt trailed by as much as 10 in the first half, but they came back numerous times throughout the game, and finished it on a 14-2 run, winning it 73-65.

The win gave Pitt their second straight, as their 77-73 road victory over Syracuse on Jan. 25 ended a four-game losing skid that threatened to derail their season.

The Panthers also get their first win over the Tar Heels since they won twice in the 2022-23 season, home-and-away. It also improves their record to 14-6 overall and 5-4 in the ACC.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel praised his team's effort in the win and also for the home crowd, with special thanks to the Oakland Zoo.

He spoke on how they adjusted from going down and how they managed to kill the game off later on.

Both redshirt senior forward Zack Austin and sophomore guard Jaland Lowe talked about the comeback and how they each relied on each other and their teammates in the win.

Austin had one of his best games with the Panthers in the win over the Tar Heels. He scored 15 points, shot 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range, and also made five blocks, tying a season-high he set in the win vs. Murray State back on Nov. 8.

Lowe scored all eight points on an 8-0 run to close out the first half, cutting the deficit to two points at the break. He finished with a team-high 18 points for Pitt, while also grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a team-high seven assists.

Pitt Basketball Press Conference After Win over North Carolina

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and graduate student guard RJ Davis both spoke after the loss as well.

North Carolina Basketball Head Coach Hubert Davis After Loss to Pitt

North Carolina Basketball Guard RJ Davis After Loss to Pitt

