Pitt Changes Starting Lineup vs. North Carolina
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers changed their starting lineup ahead of their matchup vs. North Carolina at the Petersen Events Center.
They used a three-guard lineup, with sophomore Jaland Lowe, senior Ishmael Leggett and graduate student Damian Dunn, along with forwards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and junior Cameron Corhen.
Dunn comes in for junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham, who started the last two games vs. Syracuse, a 77-73 road win on Jan. 25, and against Clemson, a 78-75 overtime loss at home on Jan. 28.
Dunn made his first start in almost two months for Pitt in their 82-70 loss on the road to Florida State on Jan. 15. He scored just two points, missing all eight shots he took in 32 minutes of play.
He has recently come back from an injury, as he underwent surgery on his right thumb and also suffered a right ankle sprain in the loss to then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin at the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. on Nov. 24.
He would miss the next six weeks recovering from his injury and returned in the 76-47 road blowout vs. then ranked No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7, where he got ejected late on in the game. He scored seven points in 21 minutes off the bench.
Dunn also came off the bench for the Panthers in a close 82-78 defeat at home to the Louisville Cardinals on Jan. 11. Dunn had a strong game, especially in the second half, as he 13 of his 15 points to keep the Panthers in it, which led to him getting the start vs. the Seminoles.
This is only the second game that Diaz Graham hasn't started this season for Pitt along with the Florida State defeat.
He has averaged 6.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 22.92minutes per game. He is also shooting 43.8% from the field, 28.4% from 3-point range and 77.8% from the foul line.
Pitt comes into this game 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, after ending their recent four-game losing streak in their win over Syracuse.
